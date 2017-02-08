2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (2)