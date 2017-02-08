Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search