2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,490,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
