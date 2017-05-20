Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

