Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

