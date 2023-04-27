Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,490,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search