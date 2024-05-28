Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,864,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2372 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search