Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,864,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2372 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search