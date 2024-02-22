Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,969,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
