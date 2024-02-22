2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)