Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,969,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

