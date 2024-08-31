Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,349,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search