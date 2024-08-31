Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search