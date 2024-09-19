Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1789

Gold coins (Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF
8 Escudos 1789 P SF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF
1 Escudo 1789 P SF
Average price
Sales
0 2

Gold coins (Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF
8 Escudos 1789 P SF
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 P SF
4 Escudos 1789 P SF
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 P SF
2 Escudos 1789 P SF
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF
1 Escudo 1789 P SF
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 56
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 2
