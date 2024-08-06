Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 331 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
10406 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Frühwald - January 19, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1632 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

