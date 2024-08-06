4 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34080 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)