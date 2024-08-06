Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

