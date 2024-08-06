Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
