8 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

