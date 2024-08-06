Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 351 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

