2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition VF (19)