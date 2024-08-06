2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 517.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

