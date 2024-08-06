Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 517.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
