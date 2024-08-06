Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 517.5. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1789 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search