1 Escudo 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1751 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

