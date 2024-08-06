Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1751 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
