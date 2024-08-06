Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1751 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1789 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search