Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (3)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1796 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1789 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search