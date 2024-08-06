Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- ICE (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2494 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 20, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
