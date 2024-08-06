Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20395 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2494 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Auction World - July 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 20, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
