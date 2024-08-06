Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place October 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 P SF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 196 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1789 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo
Category
Year
Search