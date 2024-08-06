Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place October 1, 2007.
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
