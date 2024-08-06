Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,780. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1442 $
Price in auction currency 1215 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
