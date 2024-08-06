Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1161 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,780. Bidding took place October 16, 2014.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1442 $
Price in auction currency 1215 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1789 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

