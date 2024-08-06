1 Escudo 1789 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1789 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)