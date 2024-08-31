Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Silver coins 1/2 Gulden of Frederick I - Baden

type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Gulden 1856

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1856 0 44
type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Gulden 1856-1867

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1856 0 41860 0 231861 1 301862 0 191863 0 181864 1 201865 0 351867 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Gulden 1867-1869

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1867 0 331868 0 171869 0 29
