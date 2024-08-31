Catalog
Baden
Period:
1802-1871
1802-1871
Charles Frederick
1802-1811
Charles Louis Frederick
1811-1818
Louis I
1818-1830
Leopold
1830-1852
Frederick I
1852-1871
Silver coins 1/2 Gulden of Frederick I - Baden
1/2 Gulden 1856
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1856
0
44
1/2 Gulden 1856-1867
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1856
0
4
1860
0
23
1861
1
30
1862
0
19
1863
0
18
1864
1
20
1865
0
35
1867
0
0
1/2 Gulden 1867-1869
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1867
0
33
1868
0
17
1869
0
29
