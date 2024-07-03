Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1856 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (11)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search