Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1868
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
