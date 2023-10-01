1/2 Gulden 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Сondition AU (10) XF (5) VF (2)