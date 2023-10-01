Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1868 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3035 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place October 12, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

