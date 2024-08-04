Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

