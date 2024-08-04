1/2 Gulden 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (5) VF (1)