Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1863 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1863
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
