1/2 Gulden 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (11) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)