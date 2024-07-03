Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 - 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1860
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
