Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1860 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 - 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1860 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

