1/2 Gulden 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (8) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)