Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1864 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search