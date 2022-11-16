Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1864 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 36000 JPY
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
