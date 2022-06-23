Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
