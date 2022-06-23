Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 25, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 22, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
