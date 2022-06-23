1/2 Gulden 1861 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

