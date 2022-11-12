Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

