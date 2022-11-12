Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1869 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1869
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (12)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
