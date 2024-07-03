Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1867 "Type 1867-1869" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 "Type 1867-1869" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 "Type 1867-1869" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Gärtner - October 11, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

