1/2 Gulden 1867 "Type 1867-1869" (Baden, Frederick I)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

