Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1867 "Type 1867-1869" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1867
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
