Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
