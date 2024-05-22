Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1862 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search