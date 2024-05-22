1/2 Gulden 1862 (Baden, Frederick I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36204 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

