Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1867" (Baden, Frederick I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
