Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1867" (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1867" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1856 "Type 1856-1867" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1856 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search