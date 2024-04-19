Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Frederick I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Frederick I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (6)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Frederick I Coins of Baden in 1865 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search