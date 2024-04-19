Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Frederick I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1865
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (6)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
