1/2 Gulden 1865 (Baden, Frederick I)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

