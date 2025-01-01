flag
SudáfricaPeríodo:1852-2020 1852-2020

Catálogo de monedas de Isabel II (1952-2020)

Monedas agregadas en total: 16

Período de Isabel II
Catálogo de monedasIsabel II1952-2020
coinOro
Año de la moneda

Precios y descripción de las monedas de Isabel II

FotoDescripciónMetalPrecio prom.UNCPrecio prom.PROOFVentas
Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1960
Gold$230$250017Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1953
Gold$460$580032Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1954
Gold$500$740013Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1958
Gold-$52007Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1955
Gold$400$480114Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1959
Gold$480$580020Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1959
Gold$320$400021Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1956
Gold-$65009Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1960
Gold$440$530016Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1953
Gold$270$300029Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1956
Gold$480$30008Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Pound 1957
Gold-$59009Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1957
Gold$530$26008Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1958
Gold$460$30005Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1954
Gold$420$280011Coin photoCoin photo
RSA, Elizabeth II
Half pound 1955
Gold$500$240113
