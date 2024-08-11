Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1637

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 97000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 99000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 53000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1637 II Torun
Reverse Ducat 1637 II Torun
Ducat 1637 II Torun
Average price 9900 $
Sales
0 32

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1637 II Torun
Reverse 2 Thaler 1637 II Torun
2 Thaler 1637 II Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1637 II Danzig
Reverse Thaler 1637 II Danzig
Thaler 1637 II Danzig
Average price 24000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Thaler 1637 II Torun
Reverse Thaler 1637 II Torun
Thaler 1637 II Torun
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
Average price
Sales
0 8

Donative coins

Obverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
Reverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 34000 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search