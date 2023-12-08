Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1637
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5484 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
29527 $
Price in auction currency 125000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
