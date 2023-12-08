Ducat 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (10) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

GGN (1)

Grün (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (2)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (8)

Wójcicki (1)