Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1637 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1637 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1637
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5484 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
29527 $
Price in auction currency 125000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Naumann - November 3, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1637 II "Torun" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1637 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

