Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1637 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1637 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
