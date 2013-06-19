Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 45 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1637
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1637 "Danzig" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
18201 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
15412 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1637 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

