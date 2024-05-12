Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
