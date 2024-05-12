Thaler 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (29) VF (65) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)

