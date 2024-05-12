Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1637 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1637 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1637 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 42 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1637
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1637 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3236 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Thaler 1637 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1637 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

