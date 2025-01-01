flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins 1/48 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

1/48 Thaler 1848-1866

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1848F.N.-0181852A2,818,7040121853A2,818,7040181855A2,818,704041858A2,034,240021860A2,034,240091861A2,034,2400151862A2,034,240001863A2,034,2400131864A2,034,2400161866A2,034,240013
