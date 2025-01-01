Catalog
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Period:
1806-1872
1806-1872
Frederick Francis I
1806-1837
Paul Friedrich
1838-1842
Frederick Francis II
1842-1872
Mecklenburg-Schwerin coins price guide
Frederick Francis II
1/48 Thaler
Silver coins 1/48 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin
1/48 Thaler 1848-1866
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1848
F.N.
-
0
18
1852
A
2,818,704
0
12
1853
A
2,818,704
0
18
1855
A
2,818,704
0
4
1858
A
2,034,240
0
2
1860
A
2,034,240
0
9
1861
A
2,034,240
0
15
1862
A
2,034,240
0
0
1863
A
2,034,240
0
13
1864
A
2,034,240
0
16
1866
A
2,034,240
0
13
