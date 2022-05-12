Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/48 Thaler 1852 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,818,704
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1852
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
