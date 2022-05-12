flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1852 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,818,704

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1852
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
SellerEmpire
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2018
SellerFelzmann
DateMay 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Felzmann - December 13, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateDecember 13, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateAugust 29, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Felzmann - May 11, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateMay 11, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1852 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1852All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 1/48 ThalerNumismatic auctions