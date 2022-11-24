flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1860 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 19, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
