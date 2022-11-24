1/48 Thaler 1860 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)