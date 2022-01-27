flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1863 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1863
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
SellerKatz
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 22, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 14, 2010
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

