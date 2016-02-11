flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1858 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

