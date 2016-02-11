1/48 Thaler 1858 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)