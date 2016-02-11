Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/48 Thaler 1858 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,034,240
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1858
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
