Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1848
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 with mark F.N.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
