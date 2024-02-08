1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 with mark F.N.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (5) VF (2) No grade (5)