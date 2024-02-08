Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/48 Thaler 1848 F.N. (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1848
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1848 with mark F.N.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections