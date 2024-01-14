1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1)