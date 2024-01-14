flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,818,704

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1855
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 A at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 25, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

