1/48 Thaler 1855 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,818,704
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1855
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2724 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
