Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1864 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
SellerMöller
DateApril 19, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 5, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
SellerKünker
DateDecember 3, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1864 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

