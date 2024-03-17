1/48 Thaler 1866 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF64 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)