Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1866 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1866
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 382. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 5, 2017
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2014
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
