1/48 Thaler 1866 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,034,240
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1866
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
