Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1853 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1853 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,818,704

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1853
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2973 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Eid Mar Auctions GmbH - May 11, 2024
SellerEid Mar Auctions GmbH
DateMay 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price

