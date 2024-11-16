Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/48 Thaler 1853 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,818,704
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1853
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2973 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
SellerEid Mar Auctions GmbH
DateMay 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
