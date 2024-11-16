1/48 Thaler 1853 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2973 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (13)