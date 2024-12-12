Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1/48 Thaler 1861 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,034,240
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1/48 Thaler
- Year1861
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
SellerNimrod Numismatik
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections