flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1/48 Thaler 1861 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1/48 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0087 oz) 0,2702 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,034,240

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1/48 Thaler
  • Year1861
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 33026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Nimrod Numismatik - February 24, 2024
SellerNimrod Numismatik
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Nimrod Numismatik - December 15, 2023
SellerNimrod Numismatik
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1/48 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1861All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 1/48 ThalerNumismatic auctions