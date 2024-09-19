Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Circulation coins 10 Rentenpfennig of Weimar Republic - Germany

10 Rentenpfennig 1923-1925

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1923 A - 0 31923 D - 0 11923 F - 0 491923 G - 1 61924 A 169,956,000 0 391924 D 33,894,000 0 111924 E 18,679,000 0 51924 F 42,237,000 0 141924 G 18,758,000 0 101924 J 33,928,000 0 81925 F 13,000 0 17
