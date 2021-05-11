Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1399 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1390 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Gärtner - October 9, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Felzmann - November 6, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
