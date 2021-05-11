Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (8)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1390 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
