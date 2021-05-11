10 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place November 5, 2013.

