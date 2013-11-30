Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Beutler Münzen und Edelmetalle GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place July 21, 2016.

Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Heritage - July 21, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

