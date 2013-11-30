10 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 104. Bidding took place July 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)