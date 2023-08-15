Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,928,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
