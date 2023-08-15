Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,928,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.

Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

