10 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)